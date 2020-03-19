Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,111,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 744,391 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.12% of Valvoline worth $45,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 39,481 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $813,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 270,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after buying an additional 132,803 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,364,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,216,000 after purchasing an additional 80,256 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

NYSE VVV opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.86. Valvoline Inc has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. The business had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

