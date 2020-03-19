Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 34,927 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 126.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,927 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 279,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after purchasing an additional 18,969 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,792,000.

VNQ stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.85. 13,088,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,356,429. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.62.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

