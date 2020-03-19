Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.74 Million Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.12% of United Therapeutics worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen raised United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.09.

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $4.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.62. 832,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,919. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.83. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $123.88.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.27). United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $311.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

