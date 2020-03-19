VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Sold by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,728,310 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP owned approximately 0.53% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 26,844 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,556,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,147,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of OIH stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.80. 996,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,325,234. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $18.68.

