Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605,483 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 6.27% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $2,650,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958,677 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $249,320,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,962,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,996,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6,039.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 221,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,568,000 after purchasing an additional 217,542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $98.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.83. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $93.13 and a 52-week high of $130.91.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

