Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Lessened by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.9% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,161,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,234,830. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.25.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

