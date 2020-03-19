Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) is Greytown Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Greytown Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,773 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 13.2% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $18,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.06. 1,790,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,400,051. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $59.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.38.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

