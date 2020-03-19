Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 1.9% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.47. 10,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,662. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $146.64 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.48.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

