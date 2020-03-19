Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.19% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,086,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,508,000 after purchasing an additional 56,615 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 929,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,552,000 after buying an additional 177,085 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,130,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 426,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,143,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 256,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,474,000 after buying an additional 16,784 shares during the period.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $142.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $135.10 and a 52-week high of $198.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.16.

