Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.42% of Vanguard Russell 2000 worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 stock opened at $80.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.70 and a 200 day moving average of $126.09. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a fifty-two week low of $77.36 and a fifty-two week high of $136.80.

