Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Greytown Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Greytown Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.42. 3,267,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,012. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.51 and its 200 day moving average is $158.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $96.11 and a 1 year high of $170.84.

