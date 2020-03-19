Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Position Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,589,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,755 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 11.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,110,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 872,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 838,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,701,000 after purchasing an additional 51,078 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 722,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,563,000 after purchasing an additional 77,326 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 583,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 381,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $128.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $123.28 and a 1 year high of $211.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.10 and its 200-day moving average is $190.89.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

