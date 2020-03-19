Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,675,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,166 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.95% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $143,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,554,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,500,000 after buying an additional 2,833,029 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,703,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,227,000 after buying an additional 1,472,280 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,216,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,858,000 after buying an additional 728,895 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,462,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,848,000 after buying an additional 305,724 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.21. 12,244,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,448. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.75.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.