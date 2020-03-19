Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,589,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,635 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.48% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $701,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

VXUS opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.14. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.