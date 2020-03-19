Velas Price Hits $0.0189 (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Velas has a total market cap of $25.38 million and approximately $416,966.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000185 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,070,969,863 coins and its circulating supply is 1,339,887,272 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.