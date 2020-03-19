Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.39.

Several research firms recently commented on VTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.27. Ventas has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.88 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 56,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 172,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,430,000 after purchasing an additional 748,756 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $1,709,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

