Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.56.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Veoneer from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Veoneer to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of VNE opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Veoneer has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.24. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 26.44% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.61 million. Analysts expect that Veoneer will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter worth $19,413,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,381 shares in the last quarter. 26.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

