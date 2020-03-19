Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 49.3% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $328,832.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1,335.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.69 or 0.07656838 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000217 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00011673 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00017695 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016285 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.