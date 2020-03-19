Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,192,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216,513 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Vereit worth $29,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Vereit by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Vereit by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Vereit by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 34,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vereit by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 40,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vereit by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vereit alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on VER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

VER opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.60. Vereit Inc has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.30 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. Vereit’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Vereit’s payout ratio is currently 79.71%.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.