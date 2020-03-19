VeriME Trading 14.7% Lower This Week (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One VeriME token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. During the last week, VeriME has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. VeriME has a market cap of $16,517.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00053582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.62 or 0.04109882 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00067082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00039049 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017173 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00012444 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003854 BTC.

VeriME Profile

VeriME is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime. VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime.

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

