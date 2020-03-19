Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,173 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.80% of Verisk Analytics worth $196,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,891,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,137,000 after buying an additional 84,173 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,935,000 after purchasing an additional 740,053 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,929,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,449 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,244,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,810,000 after purchasing an additional 62,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,133,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,283,000 after purchasing an additional 66,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.42.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $5,306,635.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,949,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,055 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,331. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.51. 37,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,512. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.89. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.95 and a fifty-two week high of $171.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

