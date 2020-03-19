Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,767,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 867,764 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 0.6% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.38% of Verizon Communications worth $968,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.10.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.62. The company had a trading volume of 32,927,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,349,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $224.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

