Vermillion (VRML) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ VRML opened at $0.64 on Thursday. Vermillion has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $71.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71.

Vermillion Company Profile

Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.

