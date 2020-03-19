Veros (VRS) Trading 46.4% Lower This Week

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded up 23.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, Veros has traded down 46.4% against the US dollar. Veros has a total market cap of $131,825.44 and approximately $28,446.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veros token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Veros Token Profile

Veros was first traded on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,651 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency. Veros’ official website is vedh.io.

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

