Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ (VRCA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRCA. Zacks Investment Research raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

NASDAQ VRCA opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $225.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 3.72.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. 35.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

