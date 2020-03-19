Vestcor Investment Management Corp Acquires New Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 72,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $21,268,000. Apple accounts for 1.0% of Vestcor Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 10.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $466,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.3% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $244.78. The company had a trading volume of 67,775,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,710,676. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,092.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.34.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

