VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.21.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of VF from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of VFC opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. VF has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VF will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in VF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in VF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

