Viacoin Price Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0987 or 0.00001645 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Poloniex and Upbit. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $111,546.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00629736 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00016035 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008341 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,165,450 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OOOBTC, Poloniex, Coinroom, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, YoBit and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

