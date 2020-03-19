Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 12,090 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Ameren worth $16,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth $206,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Ameren by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,099,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,076,000 after purchasing an additional 948,038 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 897,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,813,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.73.

NYSE AEE traded down $4.27 on Thursday, hitting $71.88. 3,084,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,103. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.58 and a 200-day moving average of $78.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ameren Corp has a 52 week low of $64.93 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 59.10%.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

