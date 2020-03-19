Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 17,259 Shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Liberty Property Trust worth $17,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,829,000 after acquiring an additional 110,606 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 12.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 57.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,292,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,438,000 after purchasing an additional 456,926 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE:LPT remained flat at $$61.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 43,499,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,300. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Liberty Property Trust has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $65.38.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

