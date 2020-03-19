Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 26,710 Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,710 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Match Group worth $21,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $50.76. 4,080,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.27. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.49. Match Group Inc has a 12 month low of $47.27 and a 12 month high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura increased their target price on Match Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

In other Match Group news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $11,011,273.35. Following the sale, the president now owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

