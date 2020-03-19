Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,541 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Celanese worth $19,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 54.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 556,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,077,000 after buying an additional 197,107 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Celanese by 18.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 5.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 27.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,322,000 after buying an additional 97,168 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter worth $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from to in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.06.

Shares of CE traded up $4.71 on Thursday, hitting $63.83. 1,823,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.72. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

