Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,238 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $20,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,268,443 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,426,490,000 after acquiring an additional 264,185 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,551,975 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $166,852,000 after acquiring an additional 40,281 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,509,128 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $162,245,000 after acquiring an additional 827,804 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,311,167 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $128,258,000 after acquiring an additional 150,677 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 695,313 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $74,753,000 after acquiring an additional 73,996 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total value of $53,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,139.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,036 shares of company stock worth $8,145,994. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

EA traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,549,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,399. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $114.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EA. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.96.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.