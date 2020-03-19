Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of MarketAxess worth $21,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. State Street Corp raised its position in MarketAxess by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,934,000 after purchasing an additional 61,232 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 147,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,922,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in MarketAxess by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,207,000 after purchasing an additional 28,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 109,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded up $10.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $316.13. 332,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,082. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.80 and a 200 day moving average of $360.52. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.69 and a fifty-two week high of $421.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKTX. Raymond James raised MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.71.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.