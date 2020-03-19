Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 13,215 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Monster Beverage worth $20,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

MNST traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.29. 6,263,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,946,706. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $70.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.57.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.59.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

