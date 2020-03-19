Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 447,514 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 111.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 848,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 447,514 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Medical Properties Trust worth $17,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE:MPW traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.97. 5,959,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,625,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

In related news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.