Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 8,879 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $18,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PPG traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.56. 2,642,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,882. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $134.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

