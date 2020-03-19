Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 315,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,264 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Timken worth $17,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Timken by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Timken by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $159,123.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,937.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 17,078 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $937,411.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,287 in the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Timken from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of Timken stock traded up $4.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.44. The stock had a trading volume of 992,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,721. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Timken Co has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $58.78.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $896.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.21 million. Timken had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. Timken’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Timken Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

