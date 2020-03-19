Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,091,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,453 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of KeyCorp worth $22,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,380,000 after buying an additional 554,860 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,039,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,912,000 after buying an additional 231,686 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 5,144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,952,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,125 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,959,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,134,000 after purchasing an additional 49,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,774,000 after purchasing an additional 386,940 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on KEY shares. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.05.

Shares of KEY traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 13,964,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,025,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

