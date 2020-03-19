Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,439 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Lennar worth $16,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lennar news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,288,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $20,160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,572,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.12.

Shares of LEN stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.61. 8,409,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135,021. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.52. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

