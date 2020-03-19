Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 51,904 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of NetApp worth $18,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,054,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,628. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. NetApp Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.86 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.98.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 123.49%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

In other NetApp news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Argus downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.26.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.