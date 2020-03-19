Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,916 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 553,877 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Expedia Group worth $21,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,942,486 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $642,620,000 after purchasing an additional 95,845 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Expedia Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,916,597 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $257,632,000 after acquiring an additional 277,645 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Expedia Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,582,879 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $212,755,000 after acquiring an additional 225,821 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Expedia Group by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,488,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $160,913,000 after acquiring an additional 385,146 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 445,417 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,868,000 after acquiring an additional 57,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,404,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,898. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.70 and its 200-day moving average is $114.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.35.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

