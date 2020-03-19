Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 16,488.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.39% of Cardlytics worth $19,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cardlytics by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after acquiring an additional 53,982 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,338,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $89,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,525.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $35,166.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $434,730.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 285,098 shares of company stock worth $22,985,705. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.53. 1,385,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,605. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 1.64. Cardlytics Inc has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.32 and a 200-day moving average of $58.06.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $69.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDLX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

