Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of International Paper worth $20,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco increased its position in shares of International Paper by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 94,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,837,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 228,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 26,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray G. Young purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $160,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,820 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,580,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,054. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average is $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.48. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $47.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

