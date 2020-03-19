Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $17,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in VF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VF alerts:

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.08. 5,305,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,550. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.61.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on VF from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on VF from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.