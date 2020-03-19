Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,773 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Kraft Heinz worth $21,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.28. 12,576,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,864,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.10. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.41.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.