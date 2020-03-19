Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $17.04 Million Stock Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,375 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of First Bancorp worth $17,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,275 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 16.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 21.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1,024.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FBNC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of FBNC traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.48. The company had a trading volume of 248,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,571. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $41.34.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.73 million. Equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

In other news, CFO Eric P. Credle purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. Also, Director Frederick Leslie Taylor purchased 4,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $99,931.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,477.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,496 shares of company stock worth $160,025 over the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

