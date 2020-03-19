Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $17.27 Million Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Watsco worth $17,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Watsco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $2.87 on Thursday, reaching $162.48. 439,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,962. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.81 and a 200-day moving average of $173.11. Watsco Inc has a twelve month low of $136.45 and a twelve month high of $186.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSO. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $158.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.17.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

