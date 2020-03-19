Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $17.50 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,319 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of ANSYS worth $17,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in ANSYS by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total value of $2,150,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total transaction of $269,369.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,214 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,957. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Citigroup lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.11.

ANSYS stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.09. 910,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,486. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.14 and its 200-day moving average is $244.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.43. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.25 and a 52 week high of $299.06.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

