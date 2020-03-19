Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $18.84 Million Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Assurant worth $18,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIZ. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of AIZ stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.44. The company had a trading volume of 872,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,796. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $142.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.